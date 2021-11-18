Mild today then cooler tonight behind front

Another cold front will be moving through Thursday afternoon with a cooler and drier airmass behind it by Friday morning. Temperatures out ahead of the front will climb into the mid 70s by early afternoon.

Look for scattered showers through the morning with the majority of those to the west and southwest of New Orleans. Some spotty storms will be possible as well. We already have some scattered storms around that area and offshore. As the front moves through there will be another round of showers possible although this chance looks pretty spotty. Overall we will not be seeing a lot of rain around the area today.

Behind the front this afternoon we will see much cooler and breezy conditions tonight. Look for low 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday will be clear and cool with mid 60s. Another beautiful weekend is on the way with clouds increasing by Sunday evening ahead of the next cold front.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 51°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 76° 51°

Friday

64° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 53°

Saturday

73° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 73° 63°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 76° 57°

Monday

64° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 64° 47°

Tuesday

60° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

