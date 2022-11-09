Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will be the theme over the next couple of nights. Expect temperatures to reach the 50s by early Thursday morning.

Expect slightly cooler weather for the rest of the work week as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Winds out of the east and northeast will make for breezy conditions over the next couple of days. Expect winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

A strong cold front will move through on Saturday bringing much colder and drier air into the region. At this point we will stay rain-free through at least Friday but could see a few showers with the front.