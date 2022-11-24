We will see increasing clouds through the day on Thanksgiving with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Rain will start to move in through the afternoon and evening. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. Right now it looks like spotty showers this afternoon and then a heavier batch of rain with storms tonight. Locally heavy downpours will be possible.

It now looks like we see a break in the rain through much of Friday. Expect some spotty showers in the afternoon but overall not much. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s.

The last part of the storm system comes through on Saturday. That means another round of rain and storms through the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Temperatures will be mild again.

Look for a clear day to end the weekend on Sunday.