Mild Thanksgiving but then much cooler

It’s going to be a warmer day for your Thanksgiving. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 70s through the afternoon. Look for a lot of cloud cover through the day which may make it feel a bit cooler.

The cold front will be moving through later today and this evening. As that happens look for spotty showers around the area. It doesn’t look like anything too heavy but we will see spotty showers through the evening, especially after sunset.

After that it gets much cooler heading into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday afternoon and then we will see some mid 30s on Saturday morning to the north!

Look for a round of showers Sunday morning with highs staying only in the mid 60s.