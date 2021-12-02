Mild temps on tap for Friday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More great fall weather is on the way as we start out the month of December. It doesn’t look like winter comes back anytime soon but that will mean pleasant weather for the next several days. The only real issue looks like it might be some fog by Friday morning through the weekend as humidity moves back into the area. 

Otherwise temperatures will continue to be above average through the weekend. Look for lows tonight to drop to around 50 to the north with upper 50s south. Thursday will be mild with mid-70s. 

Highs in the mid 70s will continue through Sunday with overnight lows mainly in the 50s to the low 60s.

Right now the next rain chance looks like it will be on Monday but there is still some uncertainty with that system so details will need to be worked out over the next few days. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 57°
Clear
Clear 0% 66° 57°

Friday

74° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 74° 62°

Saturday

73° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 64°

Sunday

74° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 74° 67°

Monday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 72° 55°

Tuesday

67° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 67° 65°

Wednesday

70° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 70° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
59°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
58°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
67°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News