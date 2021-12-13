Mild start to another warm week

Weather

The cooler air behind the cold is already getting pushed out Monday morning and that trend will continue through the day ahead of mild weather the rest of the week. Clouds will continue to spread across the area through the morning. Look for partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the day.

Temperatures will climb through the upper 60s today and top out in the low 70s. It will still feel a bit cooler thanks to the clouds.

Look for warm weather to continue to move in over the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like we will stay away from rain chances through the week but possibly see some this weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 64°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 70° 64°

Tuesday

75° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 75° 66°

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 66°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 77° 69°

Saturday

76° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 76° 60°

Sunday

66° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 66° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
62°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
66°

66°

8 PM
Clear
7%
66°

66°

9 PM
Clear
7%
66°

66°

10 PM
Clear
8%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
8%
65°

65°

12 AM
Clear
8%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
65°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

Interactive Radar

