Mild start to another warm week

The cooler air behind the cold is already getting pushed out Monday morning and that trend will continue through the day ahead of mild weather the rest of the week. Clouds will continue to spread across the area through the morning. Look for partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the day.

Temperatures will climb through the upper 60s today and top out in the low 70s. It will still feel a bit cooler thanks to the clouds.

Look for warm weather to continue to move in over the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like we will stay away from rain chances through the week but possibly see some this weekend.