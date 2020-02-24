Mild Lundi Gras, showers possible

Temperatures are going to be mild as we wrap up the Carnival season. Look for afternoon highs today in the low 70s.

Temperatures are going to be mild as we wrap up the Carnival season. Look for afternoon highs today in the low 70s.

Winds will be breezy at 10-15 so a bit more wind along the river with Lundi Gras festivities.

There will be some showers around the area through the day. Overall chance around 30% through early afternoon. By this evening that chance goes up to 50%. More widespread rain chance will be along and north of I-12. However look for spotty showers this afternoon and evening.

It would be a good idea to take some ponchos or rain jackets to the parades this evening. Temperatures will stay relatively mild however.

Tuesday looks most dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 60°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 74° 60°

Tuesday

67° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 67° 52°

Wednesday

58° / 41°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 58° 41°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 40°

Friday

64° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 47°

Saturday

65° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 45°

Sunday

65° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 65° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

68°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

67°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

2 AM
Showers
50%
65°

65°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

