Mild Lundi Gras, showers possible

Temperatures are going to be mild as we wrap up the Carnival season. Look for afternoon highs today in the low 70s.

Winds will be breezy at 10-15 so a bit more wind along the river with Lundi Gras festivities.

There will be some showers around the area through the day. Overall chance around 30% through early afternoon. By this evening that chance goes up to 50%. More widespread rain chance will be along and north of I-12. However look for spotty showers this afternoon and evening.

It would be a good idea to take some ponchos or rain jackets to the parades this evening. Temperatures will stay relatively mild however.

Tuesday looks most dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.