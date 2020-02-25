Mild Fat Tuesday! Frost & freeze potential in spots by Wednesday night.

Here we go again, Meteorologist Scot Pilié says another winter blast on the way by Ash Wednesday! Frost & freeze potential in spots north and west of Lake Pontchartrain by Wednesday night.

Heading out for parades tonight? Heaviest action remains north & west of Lake Pontchartrain! Only few spotty light showers in Metro New Orleans this evening!

Fat Tuesday is looking predominantly dry across the Metro New Orleans area and southeast Louisiana. Only a 20% chance for a light spotty shower. High temps in the upper 60s to near 70.

Big changes arrive Wednesday with high temps only in the 50s. Low temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be near-at freezing north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Protect pets & sensitive plants. Similar story overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Inside Metro NOLA, low temps Wednesday and Thursday nights in the upper 30s to near 40.

We stay dry and sunny into the weekend with temps slowly moderating. Enjoy!