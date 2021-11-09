Mild and pleasant afternoon ahead

Weather

Another nice day is on the way for your Tuesday with the main difference being an increase in clouds through the day. Look for plenty of sun this morning and then clouds building in later in the day. Temperatures will be nice though warming into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Clouds stick with us over the next couple of days. The cold front still looks to move in later on Thursday. We will see warmer nights thanks to the cloud cover.

The front still looks paltry in terms of rain chances. Right now expect a line of showers with a few storms on Thursday evening. Otherwise we will be dry heading into the weekend.

Look for cooler conditions behind the front on Friday and then through Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 76° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 76° 66°

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 58°

Friday

72° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 19% 72° 53°

Saturday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 62° 49°

Sunday

66° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 66° 55°

Monday

66° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 66° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

