Weather across the region will remain calm for the next few days.

Heading into Halloween, temperatures should top out in the mid 70s during the day with overnight lows in the low 50s north and low 60s south. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with clear skies at night.

If you’re heading out for trick-or-treating or other festivities tomorrow evening, expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 60s between 7 p.m. and midnight.

While a pop up shower can’t be ruled out, rain chances stay low at 20 percent or less all week.