A cool, dry air mass continues to sit over the Gulf Coast today, providing comfortable conditions outdoors. Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the mid 70s this evening to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Wednesday morning.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to stick around through the overnight hours before giving way to sunshine on Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow are set to warm into the low to mid 80s for most of the area.

Humidity remains low for now, but is forecast to rise gradually over the next couple of days as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Humidity will be high Thursday into Friday as our next cold front approaches from the west.

This front will increase rain chances Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Once the front moves through Saturday, temperatures and humidity will drop once again.