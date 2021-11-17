Mild and a bit breezy today

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon as a warmer airmass builds in ahead of the cold front coming through on Thursday. A southeast breeze around 10 will continue to bring moisture into the area. Look for more cloud cover through the day.

A few sprinkles aren’t out of the question with some of the thicker clouds that may develop. It does look like a better rain chance moves in later tonight and early Thursday with spotty showers developing. There will also be the chance for a few showers on Thursday afternoon as the front moves through.

Look for another shot of cooler air Friday into Saturday behind the front. A very nice weekend is on the way followed by another cold front on Monday.