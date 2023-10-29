NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After spending several days with temperatures above normal, some big changes to the weather pattern are on the way.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through the region Monday into Tuesday. This front will likely bring some of the coldest air of the season thus far, leading to a chilly Halloween.

Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 30s north and 40s south. Windy conditions may make it feel even colder with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

The coldest temperatures from this front will be felt Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some locations on the Northshore may could see lows drop into the low and mid 30s while locations south stay slightly warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts