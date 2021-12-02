Mild again but a bit more humid

It’s going to be another nice afternoon with mild temperatures. The biggest difference will be a bit more humidity through the day.

Look for just scattered clouds this afternoon similar to Wednesday. Otherwise we will see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s across the area.

Fog could be a bigger issue overnight tonight. We stay dry through the weekend with rain coming back Monday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 73° 56°

Friday

74° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 74° 62°

Saturday

73° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 73° 63°

Sunday

74° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 74° 66°

Monday

73° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 73° 54°

Tuesday

64° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 64° 62°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 73° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
64°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
57°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

Interactive Radar

