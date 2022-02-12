It’s a mostly sunny and mild Saturday along the northern Gulf Coast. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain and in the lower 70s for areas north and west of the lake.

Some big changes are on the way this afternoon and evening! A cold front will be pushing across the area by late afternoon Saturday. This will bring a steep drop in temperatures later Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Look for temperatures to fall through the 50s during the evening parades Saturday before eventually bottoming out in the lower 30 north with mid to upper 30s south on Sunday. Another light freeze will be possible in the colder spots on Monday morning.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into next week. Highs return to the mid 60s by Tuesday.