Mid-week temperatures reach 80s and 90s, but feel much hotter!

Once again, the forecast for Tuesday across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All week, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with a threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were dealing with earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

