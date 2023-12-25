Good Morning and a Merry Christmas, New Orleans! After a wet Christmas Eve, Christmas morning across southeast Louisiana is much improved! Dry air will continue to filter in as the day goes on, and our final week of 2023 looks nice and quiet. Temperatures will be warmest today before falling into the 50s or low 60s for highs.

Anticipate a nice afternoon with clouds and sunshine before temperatures fall considerably overnight. Expect 40s on both sides of the lake tomorrow. Freezing conditions will return by late week on the northshore. New Years Eve looks nice and dry, too! Have a wonderful holiday!