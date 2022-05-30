Memorial Day looks pretty good across the area but it is going to feel warmer thanks to more humidity. Dewpoints are back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon.

The chance of rain comes back today, but only in a spotty fashion. Look for a handful of thunderstorms to pop up with the daytime heating by mid to late afternoon. Biggest threats would be lightning with anything that develops.

Tuesday we will see a better chance of showers and storms. Look for a few morning showers followed by afternoon daytime heating development. That chance will be around 40-50%.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall on the Mexico’s southern coast in the Pacific, and the storm’s remnants may reform into a weak system in the Bay of Campeche later this week.

The NHC is giving this system a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. The good news is that high pressure is expected to form over the northern Gulf Coast, which will help steer any tropical disturbance to the east.