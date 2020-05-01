May starts with beautiful weather

Absolutely gorgeous weather on the way for the weekend.

For your Friday look for afternoon highs of 80-82. Still very low humidity and light wind. It might feel a little hotter with less wind around the area.

One more cool night as temperatures drop into the 50s across the area for Saturday morning. After that we warm up quickly into the low to mid 80s. Mid 80s again on Sunday.

Expect plenty of sun through the weekend with low humidity through Sunday. After that temperatures will start to heat up early next week.