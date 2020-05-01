May starts with beautiful weather

Weather

Absolutely gorgeous weather on the way for the weekend.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Absolutely gorgeous weather on the way for the weekend. For your Friday look for afternoon highs of 80-82. Still very low humidity and light wind. It might feel a little hotter with less wind around the area.

One more cool night as temperatures drop into the 50s across the area for Saturday morning. After that we warm up quickly into the low to mid 80s. Mid 80s again on Sunday.

Expect plenty of sun through the weekend with low humidity through Sunday. After that temperatures will start to heat up early next week.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 62°

Saturday

83° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 66°

Sunday

85° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 85° 67°

Monday

87° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

89° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 89° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 84° 67°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
63°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

Popular

Latest News

More News