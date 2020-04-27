Marvelous Monday

A beautiful Monday is on the way to start the week

A beautiful Monday is on the way to start the week. We still have very dry air in place behind the cold front Saturday night. That will make it feel very pleasant though the day.

We will see a southeast wind picking up as high pressure moves away. Breezy today with winds at 10-15. Temperatures though will struggle to reach 80 for most of the area. Looking at upper 70s through the afternoon.

Warmer Tuesday with low 80s and more clouds. Then a cold front moves in on Wednesday. We are going to see rain and storms Wednesday, especially the first half of the day. Right now the severe weather threat with this system looks low.

Clearing out and heating up the rest of the week into the weekend.