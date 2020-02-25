Mardi Gras weather looks good

Weather

Happy Mardi Gras! Weather cooperating for us as we go through the day for the most part

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mid to upper 60s across the area this afternoon

Happy Mardi Gras! Weather cooperating for us as we go through the day for the most part.

Look for temperatures in the low to mid 60s through the morning and then mid to upper 60s through the afternoon. There will be a lot of cloud cover. It’s not totally out of the question that we see a few sprinkles through the morning, but no significant rain chance.

A second cold front will come through late tonight and tomorrow morning with colder air to follow. So highs will struggle to reach 60 on Wednesday.

Look for lows in the 30s across many areas Thursday and Friday mornings.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 68° 54°

Wednesday

59° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 59° 42°

Thursday

55° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 41°

Friday

64° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 45°

Saturday

66° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 48°

Sunday

69° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 59°

Monday

73° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
63°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

Popular

Latest News

More News