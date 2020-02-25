Mardi Gras weather looks good

Happy Mardi Gras! Weather cooperating for us as we go through the day for the most part

Happy Mardi Gras! Weather cooperating for us as we go through the day for the most part.

Look for temperatures in the low to mid 60s through the morning and then mid to upper 60s through the afternoon. There will be a lot of cloud cover. It’s not totally out of the question that we see a few sprinkles through the morning, but no significant rain chance.

A second cold front will come through late tonight and tomorrow morning with colder air to follow. So highs will struggle to reach 60 on Wednesday.

Look for lows in the 30s across many areas Thursday and Friday mornings.