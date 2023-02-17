NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cold night is on the way to start the weekend. Look for temperatures in the low to mid-30s to the north with upper 30s to low 40s south. A light freeze is possible north of I-12.

Saturday will be a cool afternoon with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s but we will see a lot more sun than Friday and less wind. Still expect a breeze through around 10 to 15 so keep the jackets handy.

We start to warm up on Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s through the afternoon. The warming trend continues in early next week with Lundi GRAS seeing upper 70s and Mardi Gras itself topping out around 80. At this point, there is no indication of any rain through the end of the carnival season and likely through most of next week. Expect to stay warm through most of next week as well.

