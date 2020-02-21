Severe Weather Tools

Mardi Gras Cold Front Cold Front. Frost and light freeze north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Dry & lots of sunshine Friday-Sunday!

Oh Louisiana, your temperature swings never cease to amaze me.

Wind advisory issued until 6AM tonight, which led to NOLA officials and NOPD postponing tonight’s scheduled parades. Winds 15-30mph with gusts 25-40mph.

Rain has moved out! But, it remains windy and drastically colder than 24 hours ago!

Wind chills will be even colder by Friday morning in the 20s and 30s. So, if you’re planning on heading to the French Quarter early on Friday for Greasing of the Poles, get ready to layer up!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see lots of sunshine though and a mostly rain free Mardi Gras weekend!

Saturday morning, a heavy frost & light freeze possible on the Northshore. Low temps 31-34. So, protect pets & plants.

A few showers appear likely on Lundi Gras Monday…with the timing remaining a question mark in the forecast. Another cold front arrives for Fat Tuesday, with slightly cooler temps and an isolated chance for a few showers. Even colder by Wednesday-Thursday of next week!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 41°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 0% 54° 41°

Friday

54° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 41°

Saturday

60° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 60° 47°

Sunday

67° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 58°

Monday

72° / 56°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 50% 72° 56°

Tuesday

65° / 49°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 65° 49°

Wednesday

56° / 42°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 56° 42°

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

