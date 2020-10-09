Major Hurricane Delta nearing landfall in southwest Louisiana. Here’s the latest path and impacts.

0AM Advisory maintains Category 3 intensity with Hurricane #Delta with max winds of 115mph. Subtle drop to a Category 2 at landfall later today around 6PM. Do NOT let the term “weakening” fool you. This remains a large, dangerous hurricane.

High-resolution forecast model data keeps Delta’s greatest impacts to our west in Acadiana and southwest Louisiana. Hurricane conditions likely from Lake Charles to Lafayette. 75-90mph gusts & power outages likely likely. Power outages likely in Acadiana/southwest Louisiana from Breaux Bridge to Lake Charles. 7-11ft of storm surge from Rockefeller Refuge to Vermilion Bay.

In southeast Louisiana, we are still expecting impacts. These numbers may be running a little hot for wind gusts, but I am expecting tropical storm force wind gusts possible this evening-early overnight.

Main risks in southeast Louisiana & New Orleans Metro: tornado threat late Friday afternoon-overnight Friday, 25-50+mph wind gusts, 1-3” of rainfall. We will monitor for localized higher amounts.

Tropical storm force gusts are still likely on the projected path all the way to Metro New Orleans. Sporadic power outages are a possibility, mainly in the Bayou/River Parishes towards Baton Rouge.

