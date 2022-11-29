So far on Tuesday the severe weather has stayed north of the area. That is giving us just warm and muggy weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s and southerly winds around 10-20. This trend will continue until after midnight when the main line of storms with the cold front moves in.

Expect locally heavy rain as this line pushes through along with the threat for isolated severe weather. The tornado threat will be lower than earlier in the day although not totally gone. The main issue will be the chance for strong winds gusts within the line. There is also a flood watch in effect for Washington, St. Tammany, Pearl River, and Hancock overnight due to the chance for heavy rain totals.

Once the line pushes through Wednesday morning we will clear and see much cooler weather move in. Look for blustery conditions with north winds around 15 and temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with 30s and 40s for lows and highs only around 60. After that we get back into the low 70s by Friday.