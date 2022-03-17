Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for St. Patrick’s Day will be warming into the 70s by this afternoon after lunch.

Temperatures are now in the 50s, but we’ll quickly warm up by the hottest part of the day!

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s. Overnight, the 50s or 60s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Come indulge in the Parosol’s Block Party! Rain chances are in the forecast for the overnight timeframe with the highest being early Friday morning.

Late tonight to early Friday, we continue with the theme of Spring-like weather as a possible severe weather threat unfolds by daybreak. Heavy downpours and a few gusty winds are the primary concerns with Slight Risks across southeastern Louisiana. Hail and an isolated tornado risk will also be concerns!

Have ways to receive warning information on hand as you wake up Friday, but first enjoy this lovely day today!