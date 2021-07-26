Lowest rain chances of the week Tuesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening on this Monday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures up in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Again, today, we tied 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be tougher to come by, however.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Florida’s coast for formation potential. Development chances are minimal, and local impacts are not a concern!

More information on WGNO.com will be available during WGNO News at 10PM, so join in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Lowest rain chances of the week Tuesday!

Another Heat Advisory is issued Tuesday!

Hot weather continues through the week

Hot again today

Hot forecast for Monday ahead!

Heat Advisory in the forecast for Monday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 78°
Fair
Fair 0% 90° 78°

Tuesday

95° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 95° 80°

Wednesday

94° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 94° 81°

Thursday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 81°

Friday

92° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 92° 81°

Saturday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
82°

82°

1 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
6%
81°

81°

3 AM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
7%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
7%
79°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
80°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
82°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
86°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
88°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
90°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
93°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News