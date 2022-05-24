Good morning and a Happy Tuesday coming off of another hot but active weekend! We’re again in the 70s or 80s as your morning continues. Expect additional rain in several parts of the WGNO viewing area later on today but mostly Northshore locations!

Overnight, storms fired up shortly after midnight. Southshore lows stayed about 5-10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s than northshore lows. Expect highs to reach the 80s again on Tuesday and beyond.

This afternoon, rain chances remain low as temperatures rise. Nonetheless, we’ll be below 90s again! 2 more rounds of storms come through Wednesday and Thursday. Still, warm forecasts are on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight. Rain and clouds help us stay below 90 until sunshine returns by Friday!