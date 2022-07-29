Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms look a bit less widespread on Friday which means less wild downpours. As we typically see the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area. Localized street flooding is certainly possible.

Otherwise, though, mostly spotty north. That trend will continue on Saturday, as well. By Sunday rain chances go back down to just 20% or 30%.

We are settling in to a very standard late July pattern through the week before welcoming August. Temperatures will not be as hot as June but we will also not see as much rain as the first half of the month. Look for more heat to build in especially for northern and western areas as we go through the weekend.

Friday we will see temperatures top out at 88-90 on the south shore with 90-92 for the highs up to the north. A heat advisory is not currently in effect for the northern or southern halves of the area. This indicates heat index values of 108 and above. Coastal locations will probably stay just below those numbers. We see the best chance will be along the I-10 to I-12 corridor with a few daytime heating storms.