Lower rain chances in the forecast for Saturday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Ponchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and mid 80s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tonight to Saturday, there’s the chance we see additional isolated rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with low chances for organization on satellite!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 76°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 76°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 78°

Sunday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Monday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

Interactive Radar

