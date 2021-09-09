Lower humidity will feel nice

The leading edge of that dry air is already beginning to move in from the north early Thursday morning. We will continue to see the humidity drop through the day and we will have a nice shot of early fall weather for about 48 hours.

Look for plenty of sun this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s through much of the day. A northerly breeze will pick up to around 10.

You will really notice the change in the airmass over the next couple of mornings. Lows to the north will be in the low to mid 60s Friday morning with mid to upper 60s and low 70s south. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Humidity starts to come back late Saturday and we will see a few spotty showers pop up by Sunday afternoon