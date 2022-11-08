Pleasant conditions continue Tuesday evening if you need to make a run to the polls. We will stay in the 70s through midnight.

Expect slight cooler weather mid-week as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Lower humidity will also filter in over the next few days which will give us cooler mornings starting Thursday.

A cold front will move through on Saturday bringing much colder weather through the weekend. At this point we will stay rain-free through at least Friday but could see a few showers with the front.