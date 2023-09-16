NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The big story over the next few days will be the dry conditions and lack of rain as the drought continues. The good news is the humidity will be going down which will mean it feels much nicer through the week.

Through the weekend high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for lower rain coverage over the weekend with rain chances at 20-30%.

Right now it looks like we may see a decent front move through that allows more widespread 60s during the morning time frames.

In the tropics, Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is moving across the Canadian Atlantic Coast. The National Hurricane Center is also tracking Tropical Storm Margot and Tropical Depression Fifteen in the Central Atlantic, both of which are forecast to remain over open water.

