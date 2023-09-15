NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The big story over the next few days will be the dry conditions and lack of rain as the drought continues. The good news is the humidity will be going down which will mean it feels much nicer through the week.

Through the weekend high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for lower rain coverage over the weekend with rain chances at 20-30%.

Right now it looks like we may see a decent front move through that allows more widespread 60s during the morning time frames.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

