Good Morning, New Orleans! Overnight lows have dropped into the mid to upper 50s north with upper 50s to low 60s south. Warm weather with building humidity is the theme with the forecast for the next few days.



As temperatures and dewpoints match up, we are seeing an increase in fog development combined with ongoing wildfire smoke creating another significant traffic issue throughout New Orleans East. Please use the Causeway instead of Twin Spans if possible. There are I-10 East and Westbound closures near Michoud.



Temperatures will warm into the low 80s through Thursday. This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.



Morning lows by Wednesday and Thursday morning across the Northshore will be in the upper 50s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the low to mid 60s. Fog could be a concern again by Wednesday morning as well.



High pressure will provide calm conditions for the first half of the week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for the next few days, but some isolated activity is possible Thursday into Friday as our next front moves through.

