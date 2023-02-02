A pretty wild temperature pattern across the area Thursday afternoon as low pressure moves over. Areas farther to the south are seeing upper 70s while areas to the north are seeing upper 40s.

We will look for scattered showers with a few storms through the afternoon and evening along with some mist in the lower cloud cover and cooler areas. Things will begin to improve heading in to Friday.

Look for cooler and drier conditions to move in with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be the coldest over the next week. Some areas north of I-12 will approach freezing for a short time Saturday morning. After that we will see a nice weekend with low 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s on Sunday.