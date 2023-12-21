NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cloud coverage and humidity will continue to increase as moisture flows into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heading into early Friday morning, low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s north with mid 50s south of the lake. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s but couple spots may hit 70 degrees.

Rain chances look low through Saturday with just a spotty shower around the area the next couple of days. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is when most of the soggy weather moves in.

Expect showers to begin rolling in early Sunday with the bulk of the rain Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Some of that could be heavy at times, but the chance for severe weather is slim to none.

Right now it looks like the rain will be ending mid-morning Monday (Christmas Day) with a nice afternoon and temperatures warming into the low 70s.

