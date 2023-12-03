NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dry conditions with seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for most of this week.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to continue Monday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Morning lows will likely be in the 40s north and 50s south early Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually cool through the middle of the week with highs dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday. Then, a quick warm-up is expected Friday and Saturday as high temperatures get back into the 70s.

Rain chances will stay low for the next several days. While the timing is still in flux with different weather models, it looks like rain returns late Saturday and Sunday as our next cold front approaches. Much cooler weather is in store for the start of the following week.

