Good morning and a Happy Monday coming off of another nice weekend! We’re already in the 70s or 80s as your morning continues. Southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s than northshore lows all week. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s or low 90s again today and this week.

We start to see rain back in the forecast starting this afternoon and that trend will continue over the next few days. Those percentages do come down Wednesday for week 8 of Wednesday at the Square. Look for warm temperatures in the upper 80s or 90s each day before that rain develops.

At this point it doesn’t look like we will see a washout during any one day, but by mid to late afternoon rain will be developing and moving through. Quite a typical forecast for mid-May as we approach Memorial Day Weekend. We are keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico, as well, approaching Hurricane Season 2022’s start.