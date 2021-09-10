Low Humidity throughout Friday

Most of the area is seeing very pleasant conditions with dewpoints in the 50s and low 60s. There is a bit more humidity to the south.

Look for plenty of sun this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through much of the day. A northerly breeze will pick up to around 10.

Expect another cool night with low 60s north Saturday morning and upper 60s to low 70s south. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Humidity starts to come back Saturday night as moisture builds back in to the area. A tropical wave in the western Gulf brings rain into the area starting Sunday with rain chances continuing through at least the first half of next week. The Hurricane Center does have a 70% chance of development with that system as it moves into the western Gulf so it will be something to watch closely over the next few days.