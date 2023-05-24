Dewpoints and humidity will be unusually low for this time of year for the rest of the week thanks to a cold front moving through the area from the northeast. This will keep temperatures a little cooler but overall the main impact will be the morning lows.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

It’s possible we see a few spotty showers early Thursday, with the next rain chance being a few spotty storms during the day on Saturday.

Expect afternoon highs back in the upper 80s starting Thursday even with the lower humidity. The biggest impacts will be north of I-10 where we will see some low to mid 60s for lows this week.