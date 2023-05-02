High pressure has moved into the region following the passage of a front over the weekend. This will provide mostly clear skies and generally calm conditions for the next few days.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into mid to upper 50s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will mostly see the upper 50s to low 60s.

For Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay low as well.

Rain chances begin to rise slightly as we get closer to the weekend with a 20 to 40 percent chance each day Friday through Sunday.