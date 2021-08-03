Low humidity in the forecast for Wednesday!

Good afternoon on your Tuesday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is no longer extreme with dangerous heat as a result of intense storms earlier today to keep temperatures cooler in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within upper 90s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. When the sun peaks out fully, it is hot.

This afternoon and evening into much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

Beyond this morning, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential. We are just keeping an eye on one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast for formation potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM, so join in!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Showers
Showers 44% 88° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 91° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
78°

78°

5 PM
Showers
47%
78°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
42%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

1 AM
Showers
37%
81°

80°

2 AM
Showers
41%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
43%
80°

79°

4 AM
Showers
49%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers
44%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers
35%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
43%
79°

81°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

