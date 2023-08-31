Dewpoints are in the 50s and 60s for most of the area Thursday afternoon making it feel nicer, especially in the shade. This won’t last though as clouds are already filtering in and the humidity will follow as we go into tonight and Friday.

Rain chances start to come back Friday as moisture moves back in. Expect scattered summer storms with the daytime heating through the weekend with Saturday looking like the most widespread coverage. That will help to keep temperatures down during the afternoon.

Highs Friday will reach 90-92 but a lot of the area may only see the upper 80s on Saturday.

