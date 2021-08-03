Low humidity and rain chances Wednesday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, the city’s restriction on neutral ground parking is lifted throughout Orleans through 8AM Wednesday.

Feels like conditions are now within 70s or 80s. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

This evening into much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

Beyond this morning, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight and during Good Morning New Orleans!

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 77°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 78° 77°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 89° 78°

Thursday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 92° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
40%
78°

79°

7 AM
Showers
38%
79°

80°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
80°

82°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

Interactive Radar

