Low humidity and rain chances Wednesday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, the city’s restriction on neutral ground parking is lifted throughout Orleans through 8AM Wednesday.

Feels like conditions are now within 70s or 80s. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

This evening into much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

Beyond this morning, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

