Low-end severe risk Tuesday. Localized heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Heads up! The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal(Level 1 out of 5) Risk for a few strong-severe thunderstorms north of I-10 on Tuesday.

Rain coverage won’t be that high, but a few scattered storms possible late afternoon/evening.

Main risks on Tuesday: gusty winds & large hail.

Wednesday looks slightly stormier across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. I would expect to see another low-end risk for a few spotty strong storms on Wednesday. Here’s a look an Wednesday afternoon on our high-res forecast model:

Main risks on Wednesday will be localized 1-2 inches of rainfall, gusty winds.

More summer time pattern Thursday-Friday with high temps near 90. Rain chances will start to go up late Memorial Weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 68°
Clear
Clear 10% 85° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 74°

Thursday

87° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 76°

Friday

86° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 75°

Saturday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 75°

Sunday

85° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

1 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Clear
10%
69°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

