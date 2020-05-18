Low-end severe risk Tuesday. Localized heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Heads up! The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal(Level 1 out of 5) Risk for a few strong-severe thunderstorms north of I-10 on Tuesday.

Rain coverage won’t be that high, but a few scattered storms possible late afternoon/evening.

Main risks on Tuesday: gusty winds & large hail.

Wednesday looks slightly stormier across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. I would expect to see another low-end risk for a few spotty strong storms on Wednesday. Here’s a look an Wednesday afternoon on our high-res forecast model:

Main risks on Wednesday will be localized 1-2 inches of rainfall, gusty winds.

More summer time pattern Thursday-Friday with high temps near 90. Rain chances will start to go up late Memorial Weekend.