Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures have warmed up a ton in the last 24 hours, so we woke up 30 degrees above yesterday’s mornings lows!

Our forecast for today will be nice with partly cloudy conditions around the area once again!

Expect lots of clouds with sunshine as temperatures rise out of the near 80 Wednesday afternoon.

You’re waking up tomorrow to similar weather as 60s and 70s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Our next system arrives Thursday with rain chances out ahead of the front.

Look for heavy downpours with gusty winds around lunch time. We’ll drop to the 50s for highs as your weekend approaches.