Unseasonably warm temperatures were felt again across the Gulf Coast today as highs topped out in the upper 70s. Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday, nearing the record high of 81 degrees set back in 2017.

There is a better chance for wet weather on Wednesday, especially at night. Rain chances are at around 30 to 40 percent during the daytime hour Wednesday, but that rises to about 70 percent Wednesday night as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves in ahead of our next cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Northshore under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. Meanwhile, locations south of Lake Pontchartrain are under a “Marginal Risk,” threat level 1 out of 5.

The main threat in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Some locations may also see isolated heavy rainfall as the system moves through the area.

The wet weather is expected to clear Thursday and cooler temperatures are set to return for the upcoming weekend.