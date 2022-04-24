Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 80s again for your Sunday, but it will feel a little warmer when you factor in the humidity. Increased cloud cover will stick around for the next couple of days as we see pop-up showers developing across the area in the afternoon.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be very similar to the past couple of days except a degree or two warmer. Look for lows by Monday morning in the mid 60s north with upper 60s south.

Rain chances go up a little heading into early next week as a front moves into the area. We will likely see a drop in the humidity by Tuesday night or Wednesday behind the front which will mean more pleasant conditions and cooler mornings.