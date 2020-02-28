Lovely Weekend Forecast! Severe Threat Next Week?

Mardi Gras may be over, but the good weather is still rolling according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié! Beautiful weekend on the way, but a strong storm system could head our way by the middle of next week!

Tonight, another chilly one for the first Friday of Lent! Fish Fry, Crawfish Boil, you name it…the forecast looks great tonight! Low temps in the upper 30s-near 40 north of the Lake. Low 40s on the southshore.

Saturday and Sunday will be absolutely gorgeous with high temps in the upper 60s to near 70!

We will continue to warm up into early next week with slim rain chances on Monday-Tuesday.

Stronger storm risk will arrive Wednesday across the area. Right now, the best ingredients for severe weather may be north of southeast Louisiana; however, this risk may get extended south over the coming days. Right now, the northshore and parts of south Mississippi are within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

Something to monitor in the days to come. Stay tuned!